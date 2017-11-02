Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
7mm STW
Alliant 2017 Loading Manual
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Alliant 2017 Loading Manual
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-11-2017, 08:34 AM
WildRose
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,909
Alliant 2017 Loading Manual
Some good loads in here for RL23 and RL26 updated from the 2014 and 2016 manuals.
http://www.alliantpowder.com/resourc...ant_Powder.pdf
I'm trying to do some comparisons with these two powders side by side along with H1000 and some of you may want to do the same.
__________________
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
7mm STW Reloading Thread
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:46 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC