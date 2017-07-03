Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
7mm STW
7stw barrel twist
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
7stw barrel twist
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-07-2017, 05:24 PM
Popapi
Gold Member
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Oklahoma City Ok
Posts: 662
7stw barrel twist
Guys gettting ready to start my 7STW project and need to know can the 1-8.5 twist stabilze the 195.....thanks so much!
#
2
03-07-2017, 05:46 PM
MudRunner2005
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,635
Re: 7stw barrel twist
1:8 would be best, but depending on your elevation, the 1:8.5 might.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
Quote:
Originally Posted by
WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
7mm STW Reloading Thread
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:46 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC