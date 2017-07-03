Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7stw barrel twist
Unread 03-07-2017, 05:24 PM
7stw barrel twist
Guys gettting ready to start my 7STW project and need to know can the 1-8.5 twist stabilze the 195.....thanks so much!
Unread 03-07-2017, 05:46 PM
Re: 7stw barrel twist
1:8 would be best, but depending on your elevation, the 1:8.5 might.
