7mm stw walker barrel accuracy problems Has anyone used Walker barrels before ? I'm having problems getting the loads as accurate as i would like. tried several powers and slugs. rem action,26 in. 9 1/2 twist, boyds lam stock, timney trigger nightforce nsx 5.5 X 22 x 56 scope, tank break ect. On my range it knocks the rust off the metal out to 600 yrds but the paper at 100 not so good .. I have been a reloader for over 40 years. help!