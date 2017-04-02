Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
7mm STW
7 STW neck size die
7 STW neck size die
02-04-2017, 01:08 PM
kkammenzind
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Washington
Posts: 161
7 STW neck size die
I have a Redding neck size die for sale. (no longer have rifle)
It was only used a few times. $36.00 shipped.
Thanks for looking-KK
