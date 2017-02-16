Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7 mm STW feeding question
Unread 02-16-2017, 06:57 PM
7 mm STW feeding question
A buddy of mine is thinking about builiding an STW. He has jsut about all the parts and a facory barrel in 7 dakota he will obviuosly swap out with a maybe a shilen or brux maybe a hart. He wants to build a lighter pack rig without bottom metal and has been told this wont work in the dakota as wont feed well. He was asking me about the stw having a feeding issue with a blind mag. I didt have an answer as mine has a removeable mag. Any thought or suggestions? Thanks guys
