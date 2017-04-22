Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
7mm STW
180 ELD-M.......WOW, think the BC is right guys?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
180 ELD-M.......WOW, think the BC is right guys?
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-22-2017, 10:10 PM
Popapi
Gold Member
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Oklahoma City Ok
Posts: 699
180 ELD-M.......WOW, think the BC is right guys?
Have any of you guys tried this slick lil rascal here!?
#
2
04-22-2017, 11:11 PM
Bullet bumper
Gold Member
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 768
Re: 180 ELD-M.......WOW, think the BC is right guys?
It might be right at one single velocity in the whole trajectory but an average of all the velocity boundaries BC's would be a lesser figure and far more accurate .
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Optics for your STW
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:51 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC