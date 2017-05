160gr BTHP Sierra .284 load data Came across a killer deal from a guy cleaning out his garage. Bought 300 NIB

160gr BTHP in .284 and was wondering if anyone has shot them through your STW. I have a 26" Savage 114C 9.5 twist. Also picked up 850 175gr SMK (308) I was finally in the right spot at the right time.



POWDERS I HAVE FOR STW- IMR 7828, H1000 __________________

