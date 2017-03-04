Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-03-2017, 04:45 PM
Alan Warner
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 7
Wild cat forming
For your viewing pleasure. This one takes a good amount of tooling.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdzqElkaN_o
Enjoy
Alan
04-03-2017, 06:06 PM
THEIS
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 196
Re: Wild cat forming
Hello Alan,
Looks great. What is OAL of finished case? What is H2O capacity on finished case?
Thanks,
THEIS
04-03-2017, 06:56 PM
Alan Warner
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 7
Re: Wild cat forming
3.320" Water to the top is 235g.
