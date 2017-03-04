Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)

Wild cat forming
04-03-2017, 04:45 PM
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 7
Wild cat forming
For your viewing pleasure. This one takes a good amount of tooling.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdzqElkaN_o

Enjoy
Alan
04-03-2017, 06:06 PM
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 196
Re: Wild cat forming
Hello Alan,

Looks great. What is OAL of finished case? What is H2O capacity on finished case?

Thanks,
THEIS
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
04-03-2017, 06:56 PM
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 7
Re: Wild cat forming
3.320" Water to the top is 235g.
