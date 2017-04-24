Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Whittington Center - Precision Long Range Course
Whittington Center - Precision Long Range Course
04-24-2017, 07:42 AM
COBigJohn
Whittington Center - Precision Long Range Course
Has anyone on here dropped the coins for the Precision Long Range Course at the NRA Whittington Center, outside of Raton, NM?
$1,000 plus expenses is a chunk of change, but are these three-day courses worth the investment?
