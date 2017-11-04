What is the lowest MAX power for an ELR rifle scope? Is 20x the lowest maximum power for ELR shooting (hunting or target)? Let's agree to leave mirage out of the discussion for now. We know mirage limits magnification use.



In addition what riflescopes have the quality of glass that is acceptable for very long shots at high magnification? For example does the Bushnell XRS 4.5 - 30 x 50 have good enough glass for you to utilize the 30 X setting? Is this the lowest price one can pay for a decent high magnification rifle scope?



*Full Disclosure: I have a Bushnell ERS 3.5 - 21 x 50 scope (H59 reticle) that I have found to be very adequate at 21 power on my Ruger Precision Rifle for competition purposes. I've just recently gotten into long range competition and, as a retiree, I have a budget to consider when making purchases, thus the Bushnell ERS. and not a S&B PM II. ;o)



There are now quite a few brands of scopes the have a magnification over 20X. What's your choice for extreme long range hunting scopes in various price ranges?



