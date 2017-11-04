Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)
Reload this Page What is the lowest MAX power for an ELR rifle scope?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

Reply

What is the lowest MAX power for an ELR rifle scope?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-11-2017, 08:57 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 826
What is the lowest MAX power for an ELR rifle scope?
Is 20x the lowest maximum power for ELR shooting (hunting or target)? Let's agree to leave mirage out of the discussion for now. We know mirage limits magnification use.

In addition what riflescopes have the quality of glass that is acceptable for very long shots at high magnification? For example does the Bushnell XRS 4.5 - 30 x 50 have good enough glass for you to utilize the 30 X setting? Is this the lowest price one can pay for a decent high magnification rifle scope?

*Full Disclosure: I have a Bushnell ERS 3.5 - 21 x 50 scope (H59 reticle) that I have found to be very adequate at 21 power on my Ruger Precision Rifle for competition purposes. I've just recently gotten into long range competition and, as a retiree, I have a budget to consider when making purchases, thus the Bushnell ERS. and not a S&B PM II. ;o)

There are now quite a few brands of scopes the have a magnification over 20X. What's your choice for extreme long range hunting scopes in various price ranges?

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Last edited by Litehiker; 04-11-2017 at 10:35 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Applied Ballistics has launched their ELR Central/ELRC website and open FB page | - »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:38 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC