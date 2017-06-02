     close
What Is ELR?
02-06-2017
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Texas
Posts: 451
What Is ELR?
We are looking for community feedback on this question. We believe that ELR (fired from a standard velocity for that caliber, example 2900 FPS for a 6.5) to be shooting through Transonic into Subsonic. However there have been different answers to this question as more people chime in. I am looking to get community feedback as to what users feel is ELR. For us, ELR being in the transonic/subsonic zone fired at a standard recognized velocity for that caliber means that no matter what caliber you are shooting at, you must shoot in to conditions which prove the bullet (transonic zone) and prove your ability to call distance and wind. This provides you with a caliber/cartridge specific definition that challenges the shooter across the board. Let us know what you think, by answering this simple question here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XHD29HR

Please keep in mind, users should not be looking for the "easy button" or something everyone can do. ELR should be a true test of shooter/rifle skill and ability. It should be something that is a serious challenge that limits the playing field.

Thank you for your time.
