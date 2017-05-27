Washoe Mile Ok Gents/Ladies:



Need a little feedback or help here:

I want to put on a fun event: for others that enjoy shooting some long range:

What the event would be is set up similar to the 2 Mile King.



Format:

Shooter plus up to 2 spotters, engage 4 targets:

1st target, 5 shots at target distance 600-800yrds (16" round AR500)

2nd target, 4 shots distance 900-1200yrds (full IPSC Metric target 18X30)

3rd target, 4 shots distance 1200-1500yrds (full IPSC Metric target 18X30)

4th target, 3 shots distance 1760yrds (full IPSC Metric target 18X30)



Scoring: (Accuracy counts)

1st shot hits: 2 X distance

2nd shot hit: 1.3 X distance

3rd,4th,5th shots; distance only



Shooter and spotters will have to:

Range targets,

Judge wind

Make corrections



shooting position and equipment: shoot what ever you want(Caliber or Rifle), position I dont care: But you will have 10 minutes to move equipment (all that you want to use) from staging position to shooting location and set up (no you will not be able to drive to shooting position). You will have 10 minutes per target.

Note: if you think you can drag you shooting table and chair out there, you are more than welcome to try. Rifle with shooting mat, spotters with scopes and tripods are the best options.



I am looking at doing this later part of Aug or 1st week Sept.



Anyone have any experience or suggestions.



Anyone interesting in shooting



Example of scoring:

1st Target: 689yrds

1st shot Miss points (0)

2nd shot Hit points 895.7

3rd shot Hit points 689

4th shot Miss points (0)

5th shot Hit Points 689



total points first target 2237.7



Same for the remaining targets



Most points wins: