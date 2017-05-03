URSA Shoots for March 17 - 2000 yards and counting URSA Shoots for March 17 - 2000 yards and counting





The Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) will have shoots on Sunday, March 19th in NorCal (Clear Lake/Upper Lake area) and in SoCal (Barstow area).



We start shooting at 2000 yards and those that shoot well enough then shoot at min 2500 yards. All locally-legal firearms (rifles and rifle/pistols) are welcome. There are NO fees, we shoot on public land. 4WD, or AWD with decent ground clearance, recommended for SoCal as the sand can get very deep.



The NorCal contact is Lynn (rd-southwest@unlimitedrange.org), our Regional Director (RD) for CA/NV. Detailed info for NorCal is usually posted on CalGuns ( http://www.calguns.net/calgunforum/forumdisplay.php?f=327 ).



Initial info re SoCal is what you are about to read below. Those that sign up will get shoot-specific info a few days before the actual shoot date, tentatively 3/15. If I do not hear from you by the cutoff, you will not receive the shoot-specific info, which includes directions to the shoot. Please contact me at webmaster@unlimitedrange.org



If you are not familiar with URSA, please see out website, www.unlimitedrange.org



URSA SoCal:



We will have targets set up at 2080 and, quite possibly, 2640 (approximate). Shooting at 2640 is NOT guaranteed  thats determined by how well shooters do at 2080.



February was excellent weather but chilly. I expect March will be good weather but likely chilly (in the 50s) during most of the time while we shoot. Too early for wind forecasts. We'll see.



More info about URSA and how shoots are conducted at



http://www.unlimitedrange.org/operations.html Especially see FAQ 13 .

ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



