URSA Shoots for June 17 - 2000 yards and counting URSA Shoots for June 17 - 2000 yards and counting



The Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) will have shoots on Sunday, June 18th in NorCal (Clear Lake/Upper Lake area) and in SoCal (Barstow area). [Yes, we realize this is Fathers Day. So bring your wife and (well-behaved) kids.]



We start shooting at 2000 yards and those that shoot well enough (at least two) then shoot at min 2500 yards. All locally-legal firearms (rifles and rifle/pistols) are welcome. There are NO fees, we shoot on public land.



The NorCal contact is Lynn ( rd-southwest@unlimitedrange.org ). Lynn is our Regional Director (RD) for CA/NV. Detailed info for NorCal is usually posted on CalGuns at http://www.calguns.net/calgunforum/forumdisplay.php?f=327 .



More info about URSA and how shoots are conducted is at

http://www.unlimitedrange.org/operations.html Especially note FAQ 13, which describes course of fire.



Initial info re SoCal is provided below.



4WD, or AWD with decent ground clearance, is strongly recommended as the sand can get very rutted and deep.



We will have a target set up at 2080 and, quite possibly, at 2630 (at least a stand will be set up at 2630). Shooting at 2630 is NOT guaranteed  thats determined by how well shooters do at 2080.



April was excellent weather but very hot by the time we were done (having two events extended the final departure until 1 PM). I expect June will be good weather but likely chilly (in the mid-60s, low 70s) during most of the time while we shoot. Too early for wind forecasts. We'll see.



Those that sign up (cut-off is 6 PM, 6/14) will get event-specific info a few days before the actual event date, tentatively the evening of 6/14. If I do not hear from you by the cutoff, you will not receive the event-specific info, which includes directions and final timing. Also, if I dont hear from you, I will assume you are not planning on shooting, the headcount requirement may not be met, and the event may be cancelled  which is what happened in May. Please contact me at webmaster@unlimitedrange.org Thanks.

ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



