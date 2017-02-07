URSA Shoots for July 17 - 2000 yards and counting URSA Shoots for July 17 - 2000 yards and counting



The Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) will have a shoot on Sunday, July 16th in SoCal (Barstow area). [NorCal is dark July thru September due to various deer hunting seasons.]



We start shooting at 2000 yards and those that shoot well enough (at least two) then shoot at min 2500 yards. All locally-legal firearms (rifles and rifle/pistols) are welcome. There are NO fees, we shoot on public land.



More info about URSA and how shoots are conducted is at http://www.unlimitedrange.org/operations.html Especially note FAQ 13, which describes course of fire.



Initial info is provided below.



4WD, or AWD with decent ground clearance, is strongly recommended as the sand can get very rutted and deep.



We will have a target set up at 2080 and, quite possibly, at 2630 (at least a stand will be set up at 2630). Shooting at 2630 is NOT guaranteed  thats determined by how well shooters do at 2080.



I expect July will be warm weather, likely in the low-to-mid 80s during most of the time we shoot. Too early for wind forecasts. We'll see.



ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



