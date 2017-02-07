URSA Shoots for July 17 - 2000 yards and counting
The Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) will have a shoot on Sunday, July 16th in SoCal (Barstow area). [NorCal is dark July thru September due to various deer hunting seasons.]
We start shooting at 2000 yards and those that shoot well enough (at least two) then shoot at min 2500 yards. All locally-legal firearms (rifles and rifle/pistols) are welcome. There are NO fees, we shoot on public land.
More info about URSA and how shoots are conducted is at http://www.unlimitedrange.org/operations.html
Especially note FAQ 13, which describes course of fire.
Initial info is provided below.
4WD, or AWD with decent ground clearance, is strongly recommended as the sand can get very rutted and deep.
We will have a target set up at 2080 and, quite possibly, at 2630 (at least a stand will be set up at 2630). Shooting at 2630 is NOT guaranteed thats determined by how well shooters do at 2080.
I expect July will be warm weather, likely in the low-to-mid 80s during most of the time we shoot. Too early for wind forecasts. We'll see.
Those that sign up (cut-off is 6 PM, 7/12) will get event-specific info a few days before the actual event date, tentatively the evening of 7/12. If I do not hear from you by the cutoff, you will not receive the event-specific info, which includes directions and final timing. Also, if I dont hear from you, I will assume you are not planning on shooting, the headcount requirement may not be met, and the event may be cancelled which is what happened in May and June. Please contact me at webmaster@unlimitedrange.org
Thanks.