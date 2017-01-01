     close
URSA Shoots for Jan 17 - 2000 yards and counting
Unread 01-01-2017, 02:47 PM
URSA Shoots for Jan 17 - 2000 yards and counting

The Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) will have shoots on Sunday, January 15th in NorCal (Clear Lake/Upper Lake area) and in SoCal (Barstow area).

We start shooting at 2000 yards and those that shoot well enough then shoot at min 2500 yards. All locally-legal firearms (rifles and rifle/pistols) are welcome. There are NO fees, we shoot on public land. 4WD, or AWD with decent ground clearance, recommended for SoCal as the sand can get very deep.

The NorCal contact is Lynn (rd-southwest@unlimitedrange.org), our Regional Director (RD) for CA/NV. Detailed info for NorCal is usually posted on CalGuns (http://www.calguns.net/calgunforum/f...play.php?f=327).

Initial info re SoCal is what you are about to read below. Those that sign up will get shoot-specific info a few days before the actual shoot date, tentatively 1/11. If I do not hear from you by the cutoff, you will not receive the shoot-specific info, which includes directions to the shoot. Please contact me at webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

If you are not familiar with URSA, please see out website, www.unlimitedrange.org

URSA SoCal:

We will have targets set up at 2080 and, quite possibly, 2640 (approximate). Shooting at 2640 is NOT guaranteed  thats determined by how well shooters do at 2080.

November was excellent weather but chilly at the start, even had a few drops of rain. [There was no shoot in December for lack of sign ups.] I expect January will be good weather but likely very chilly (below 50) during most of the time while we shoot. Too early for wind forecasts. We'll see.

More info about URSA and how shoots are conducted at Operations Especially see FAQ 13.
