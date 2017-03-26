URSA: Recaps from March '17 shoots 19 Mar 2017 - Recap of the NorCal March 17 shoots (by SW RD, Lynn Dragoman, additions and minor edits by Facilitator)



Calgun member Focus swept both matches today at 2054 and 2586 yards shooting his self-smithed 338 SnipeTac, with Stiller action, Krieger 32 barrel, XLR Evolution chassis, NF Beast scope/40 MOA base, and pushing Warner Tools .894 G1 BC, 256 gr, Flatline bullets at around 3425 fps. We had 5 shooters qualify for both of the record rounds at 2054 yards with first time shooter and Calgun member Hoffer getting 7 out of 10 hits. We had 4 shooters advance to 2586 yards after the first match and only two advance in the second match. Weather was good but we did get sprinkled on twice for about 5 minutes sending everyone under Calgun member WhiteMambas canopy. I had Calgun member Apollo's gear with me but his motorcycle died at the halfway point so he missed both matches. Everyone shooting today got multiple hits and the lights were flashing pretty steadily until the move back to 2586 yards. Overall I would say a good time was had by all except Apollo but his gear seemed happy. [Three shooters qualified for the URSA 3000 Yard Challenge next month (Hoffer, Jason, and Lynn - we now have 10 qualified) and four shooters scored achievement targets (same three plus Focus). Were getting very close to having our first Novice-designated shooter.]



19 Mar 2017 - Recap of the SoCal March 17 shoot (by Facilitator)



Good news and bad news. Good news - the weather was excellent with no or virtually no wind (but it got real warm, real fast); we had three new shooters; and one of our new shooters, Big Mark Burgess, qualified for the URSA 3000 Yard Challenge on his final qualifying shot (4-in-10 at 2080 yards, stock Savage 110 FCP HS Precision, .338 LM). Bad news - Big Mark was the only shooter to qualify for the record round...so no match. Only pics added to the Gallery were of our attempted destruction of the cross pipe holding the 115# gong - four direct hits, three of those close to the center (crosswise), and that puppy would not fail. Actually, seems to have spun in the end pieces. Caption...Proof positive we won our (de)merit badge or Takes a liken and keeps on ticken.

