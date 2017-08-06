URSA May 2017 Event Recap (belated) URSA May 2017 Event Recap (belated)



Recap of the NorCal May 17 shoots (by SW RD, Lynn Dragoman, additions and minor edits by Facilitator) - belated due to score and build sheets not received until 6/6 PM



First off the shooters and I thank URSA Facilitator, and fellow shooter, Oscar for the URSA t-shirts that arrived safely. Pictured (Gallery page) is WhiteMamba wearing his latest in unlimited range fashion on the firing line. Sorry about the poor picture quality.



Next we had our newest shooter and CalGun member SKR show up with his 338 Lapua and proceed to hit the gong. [Next time bring more ammo so you can shoot both matches!!!] He was never more than 2-3 feet off when he missed so we are in trouble if he brings more ammo to the next match.



In the first match everyone that qualified at 2054 yards also got hits at 2586 yards. Some of these shooters have some $$$ spotting scopes and, coupled with the 90 degree weather, they could read the dust and dial you right into a hit. Yours truly finally found an acorn and won the first match after a sudden death shoot-off with WhiteMamba. [Congrats to Lynn - about time!] In the second match CalGuns regular Hoffer went to 2586 yards and bested the field for an outright win. Congrats to Hoffer!!!



Next up we had an unfinished match from April when we ran out of time. We finished that match at 2586 yards and CalGuns regular Focus took the sudden death win over WhiteMamba who was in the hunt all day.



A big Thank You goes out to Billy Goat Machine for the 338 Lapua Improved he built for me. I was shooting 300 grain Berger OTM bullets at 3.87 overall length over 92 grains of H1000 in Lapua brass lit off by Fed215M primers. That combo got 5 hits out of 8 shots at 2054 yards while fire forming. I believe WhiteMamba was also fire forming his new Billy Goat Machine 338 Lapua Improved and shooting the same exact load. [Skkeeter, rite down that load. It's a great fire forming load for your reamer. When everyone has their dies, I suspect more and more hits once everyone has final load work ups.]



A special note for Diver (who has yet to show his face in either NorCal or SoCal), we had several shooters using various apps get first round hits at 2054 yards. None were cold bore shots but enough time had passed that no heat was left in the barrel from previous shots. This was something new for us and I like to keep this as honest as possible.



An update on the equipment/setup side. [I forgot to get permission from the shooter to post pictures but] one of our prone shooters added some new gear to his bipod and that gun was working very well. If I go prone it's a given I would mimic his idea.



Lynn and Hoffer both shot achievement targets. Will be interesting to see whether Lynn or Anono01 will be the second shooter to get the lime green look - or possibly a third shooter will beat them both.



Check out Lynns blue-gun setup and the target pics in the Gallery. Great shooting, guys!



