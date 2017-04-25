URSA: April Event Recaps, including the 3K View First Unread Search this Thread Display Modes 1 04-25-2017, 08:27 PM ELR Researcher Gold Member Join Date: Aug 2009 Posts: 786 URSA: April Event Recaps, including the 3K 9 Apr 2017 - Recap of the NorCal April 17 shoots (by SW RD, Lynn Dragoman, additions and minor edits by Facilitator)



We had two matches today. 7 shooters qualified for both matches at 2054 yards but only 2 in each match moved on to 2586 yards.



In the first match CalGuns-regular White Mamba took the win from CalGuns-regular Hoffer when Hooffer ran out of ammo at 2586 yards. White Mamba was shooting his Billy-Goat-Machine-built 338 LM with Surgeon action, KMW Sentinel stock, and Schmidt & Bender optics. Most notably, White Mamba scored a 7 in 10 to bring his achievement target total to 5 and become the first, official, URSA Novice Shooter. Congratulations White Mamba, youve got a nice Novice Lime t-shirt in work!



In the second match, CalGuns-regular Focus and White Mamba got into a sudden death match at 2586 yards and we ran out of time. So that match will be concluded at our next regular match.



We also had two new shooters using a 416 Barrett, both got multiple hits at 2054 yards. Arro7n bested his buddy Josh and that 416 was shooting very well at its first match ever. Congrats to both of them!!!!! Hoffer got to our location Saturday only to find it cold and snowing. He spent the night even though it was around 20 degrees. CalGuns-regular Apollo and yours truly only managed 2 hits each on our record targets but with the upcoming 3K match in SoCal two weeks away we are both stepping it up a notch. I hope the picture shows up well as it was a very cool match. [Two picas are in the Gallery. The top pic is the one Lynn provided, taken looking in a different direction than they shoot.]



25 Apr 2017 - Recap of the SoCal April 17 shoot and 2017 URSA 3000 Yard Challenge (by Facilitator)



The important stuff first - (1), the event t-shirts are on order, should be shipping to shooters within the next two weeks; (2), URSA has now completed two full years of official shoots - 31 event dates (with several dual-matches in NorCal plus the 3K in SoCal); and (3), how does that Kurt Stone guy pick his shooting buddies? He came just twice, first time with Roger, who won that shoot, and this time with the shooter who won the 3K. Those Nevada shooters are a tough bunch!



We had 10 shooters this month, 7 of whom were pre-qualified for the 3K. The weather was a bit chilly overnight (most of the shooters camped out) but by the time we were done it was in the low 90s. Very little wind early on but it came in and out during the events. Mirage was significant! We had 3 targets set - 2080, 2630, and 3135 yards - all distances confirmed with multiple sightings with a Vectronix (now Safran Optics 1) Vector IV BLRF.



There were 4 shooters that qualified for the regular monthly shoot at 2080 (Kurt, Bill, Annono01, and Hoffer). 3 of them shot well enough to move to 2630 (all but Kurt). [In the process Bill qualified for the 3K - Annon01 and Hoffer were already qualified.] Whatevers and whichevers ruled at 2630, where Annono01 won with a 1 in 10. Because of timing constraints with the 3K, we did not do a Sudden Death for runner-up. Annono01 was shooting his self-smithed, 338 SnipeTac with Stiller TAC408 action, Krieger 32 barrel, Nightforce Beast optics, and 256 gr Warner Tool solids. No pic for the Gallery - pic-shy winner.



Proceeding immediately to the 3K, we now had 8 shooters do their best to get on distance with up to 3 shots each. Bill then won the event outright with a 2 in 10 at 2630. Tu and Hoffer ran through 17 rounds of Sudden Death before Hoffer got a hit and 3K Runner-Up. Bill was shooting a Dave Miller Rifles/DMR-smithed rifle in 375 CT with Stiller TAC408 action, Bartlein 30 barrel, McRee Precision folder chassis, Nightforce 8-32x56 scope (60 MOA in the rail and rings), and Warner Tool 361 gr solids.



Lynn announced plans to have a similar event in the Fall in NorCal, exact timing dependant on weather and finding a 3000 yard position for the third target.



Lynn announced plans to have a similar event in the Fall in NorCal, exact timing dependant on weather and finding a 3000 yard position for the third target.

Finally, like the first Ko2M, we did not finish up at the event-name distance. Given the whatevers and whichevers, especially mirage, we probably should have only held the one event, i.e., not combine it with our regular monthly shoot (then we would have started the 3K at sunrise). However, had we done that way this year - with only pre-quals shooting - this years winner would not have won. Six of one, half dozen of the other. In any case, thanks be to the Good Lord for a safe event.

