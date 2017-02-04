URSA 3000 Yard Challenge (2017)  the 3K: Final Event Info View First Unread Search this Thread Display Modes 1 04-02-2017, 02:05 PM ELR Researcher Gold Member Join Date: Aug 2009 Posts: 774 URSA 3000 Yard Challenge (2017)  the 3K: Final Event Info URSA 3000 Yard Challenge (2017)  the 3K: Final Event Info



Date: Sunday, April 23, 2017



Place: URSA SoCal venue (where we normally shoot - Barstow, CA area)



Objective: Provide an opportunity for the shooters who qualify (see below) to competitively engage steel at approximately 3130 yards...and win a remembrance of this inaugural event.



Qualification: Shooters qualify that, during regular URSA event qualification or record shooting from October 16, 2016 through April 23, 2017, score four (4) hits or more in 10 consecutive shots at 2000 or more yards. Note that NorCal has scheduled its April shoot for Sunday, April 9th, so the last two qualification opportunities are NorCal on 4/9 (if it is not rained out) and SoCal on 4/23 (regular April 2017 shoots).



Pre-3K Activities:



We will setup the range on Saturday, April 22, 2017. There will be NO shooting on Saturday  practice, qualification, or other.



Activities on Sunday, April 23, 2016:



1. The regular, monthly, SoCal event will be shoot starting at sunrise, i.e., practice, qualification, and record shooting at 2080 yards and beyond (dependent on how well the shooters do at 2080 and further). Same as normal except: there will only be one (1) practice round (max 5 shots) and only one (1) qualification round (max 10 shots).



2. The URSA 3000 Yard Challenge (2017)  the 3K:



The 3K will be shot like all other URSA shoots except that:



(1) there will only be three (3) practice shots (actually, 0-3, shooters choice),

(2) no event-specific qualification round, and

(3) the initial record round will be shot at 2640 yards (approx).



As such, we will only be shooting at 3130 (approx) IF two or more shooters score at least 4 hits in 10 consecutive shots during record round at 2640. Thus no one is guaranteed to shoot for record at 3130.



Also, and as per Operations guidelines, shooters moving between distances (in this case, from 2640 to 3130) will have up to three (3) practice shots (their call) to get on target before the next round begins.



Finally, IF we have two or more shooters who score at least 4 hits in 10 consecutive shots during record round at 3130, we will set a target at approx 3600 yards and shoot that distance  continuing to move out in distance until we fail to have two shooters scoring at least 4 in 10 at each distance.



Final competitor ties will be settled by way of Sudden Death.



Clarification: While URSA rules note that a shooter may shoot more than one rifle during an event (each such use equating to a separate shooter/rifle combo and thus allowing a shooter to have more than one position in the shooter lineup), during the 3K only one rifle per shooter and the same rifle must be used during the entirety of the event. The intend from the very beginning (of URSA) was to have shooters shoot more than one rifle to demonstrate competence with more than one rifle. It also helps shooters with more than one rifle sort out which is best for each shooting scenario. The 3K is for qualified shooters, not shooter/rifle combos. Please also note that the shooter does not need to shoot with the rifle they qualified with.



Remembrance of This Inaugural Event.



Everyone that qualifies and actually shoots the event will receive an official URSA event t-shirt. These t-shirts will include the new URSA logo and one of the following messages:



I qualified and shot the Inaugural URSA 3000 Yard Challenge, April 23, 2017 (black logo and text on white)



I was Runner-Up at the Inaugural URSA 3000 Yard Challenge, April 23, 2017 (black logo and text on silver/gray)



I Won the Inaugural URSA 3000 Yard Challenge, April 23, 2017 (white text on bright orange  closest available to gold)



T-shirt size and ship to info will be recorded and the t-shirts shipped accordingly.



There will be no I was there or other t-shirts offered.



Conclusion:



Qualified shooters will receive a detailed info sheet (details of where we shoot, how to get there, etc) by e-mail on Wednesday, April 19th, PM. I do not have e-mail addresses for all the NorCal crew, so please send it ASAP  to



If you've been looking for an incentive to shoot with us, this may be it. Hope youll give it a try.



ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



