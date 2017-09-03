SUPER Hot deal on Barnard 338 LM actions with triggers!!! SUPER Hot deal on Barnard 338 LM actions with triggers!!!



Whidden (the sole US distributor) for Barnard actions is blowing out the less popular models, including the single shot PL ( Model PL Action ) and the repeater PLM ( Model PLM Action ). These actions include the excellent Barnard trigger (three trigger weight options). These are .338 LM bolt face models.



PL - $970 ($425 off list) - Model PL  Whidden Gunworks



PLM - $1100 ($400 off list) - http://www.whiddengunworks.com/barna...el-plm-action/



NOTE regarding the PLM - No separate bottom metal is available. This may be problematic, i.e., finding a stock and associated bottom metal. A quick check shows that McMillan and Manners would both be "specials" - assuming they could find bottom metal. [This model was developed for the Barnard Model 10 rifle - apparently without much concern for other stock applications.]



My choice - if I didn't already have a BAT M and a Bix 'n Andy on order - would be the PL. Add the Barnard V-block ($60), Barnard scope rail ($100), Barnard bore guide ($25), and Barnard trigger guard ($45) - total is $1200. Fantastic deal!!! They do not list what MOA on the scope rail but the factory rails are 17, 25, and 30 MOA - suggest you call - (229) 686-1911.



Those that are serious about building a 338 LM Improved for ranges out to 2500 yards should JUMP on this deal.



