Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)
Reload this Page SUPER Hot deal on Barnard 338 LM actions with triggers!!!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

Reply

SUPER Hot deal on Barnard 338 LM actions with triggers!!!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-09-2017, 06:24 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 760
SUPER Hot deal on Barnard 338 LM actions with triggers!!!
SUPER Hot deal on Barnard 338 LM actions with triggers!!!

Whidden (the sole US distributor) for Barnard actions is blowing out the less popular models, including the single shot PL (Model PL Action) and the repeater PLM (Model PLM Action). These actions include the excellent Barnard trigger (three trigger weight options). These are .338 LM bolt face models.

PL - $970 ($425 off list) - Model PL  Whidden Gunworks

PLM - $1100 ($400 off list) - http://www.whiddengunworks.com/barna...el-plm-action/

NOTE regarding the PLM - No separate bottom metal is available. This may be problematic, i.e., finding a stock and associated bottom metal. A quick check shows that McMillan and Manners would both be "specials" - assuming they could find bottom metal. [This model was developed for the Barnard Model 10 rifle - apparently without much concern for other stock applications.]

My choice - if I didn't already have a BAT M and a Bix 'n Andy on order - would be the PL. Add the Barnard V-block ($60), Barnard scope rail ($100), Barnard bore guide ($25), and Barnard trigger guard ($45) - total is $1200. Fantastic deal!!! They do not list what MOA on the scope rail but the factory rails are 17, 25, and 30 MOA - suggest you call - (229) 686-1911.

Those that are serious about building a 338 LM Improved for ranges out to 2500 yards should JUMP on this deal.

Their website says the Sale ends May 15th, IN STOCK ITEMS ONLY!
__________________
ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA
webmaster@elr-resources.com
www.elr-resources.com
Not a commercial business.
ELR - anything shorter is point blank.

Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator
webmaster@unlimitedrange.org
www.unlimitedrange.org
Not a commercial business.
URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!

Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Progression of ELR Community | Applied Ballistics launches ELR Central »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:27 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC