07-01-2017, 10:40 AM
wloudamy
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 127
Sale on Legacy Benches
$50 off all Legacy Portable Shooting Benches this week.
Enter discount code at check-out: IND-DAY
Here's a link for a recent review on our benches: hhttp://www.longrangehunting.com/articles/legacy-shooting-bench-1.php
See our website for the unique features of this portable, super-stable shooting bench: LegacyShootingProudcucts.com
