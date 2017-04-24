rifle weight for this range shooting

I apologize to Mr. Casell if his performance is widely known but I must admit I am not personally familiar with his work.
Can you tell me where to find the feature article?
__________________
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member
American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.
As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.