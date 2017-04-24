Re: rifle weight for this range shooting

For this kind of shooting, heavier is better.



67lb is heavy but in the realm.



Spec for my 50 DTC is 38lb. I have not checked it.



I think my 375 HE will come in around the 20s'



My 338 Edge is 16lb+

