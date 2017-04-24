Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)
Reload this Page rifle weight for this range shooting
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

Reply

rifle weight for this range shooting
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: pa
Posts: 94
rifle weight for this range shooting
how much does your rifles weigh for this kind of shooting?
Darrel casell tells of his 338 on the 416 at 67 lbs.
he has shot elk and mule deer at up to 2000 yards.
gary b
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-24-2017, 09:58 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,224
Re: rifle weight for this range shooting
I apologize to Mr. Casell if his performance is widely known but I must admit I am not personally familiar with his work.
Can you tell me where to find the feature article?
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-25-2017, 12:42 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,469
Re: rifle weight for this range shooting
For this kind of shooting, heavier is better.

67lb is heavy but in the realm.

Spec for my 50 DTC is 38lb. I have not checked it.

I think my 375 HE will come in around the 20s'

My 338 Edge is 16lb+
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-25-2017, 02:05 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 785
Re: rifle weight for this range shooting
@ 67 pounds it's not a rifle it's an artillery piece . I bet he just stumbles from the truck to a good spot 10 feet away . I have one at 17 pounds .
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Let's talk about 2 mile cartridges | - »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:49 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC