Recap of the URSA SoCal February 17 shoot 19 Feb 2107 - Recap of the URSA SoCal February 17 shoot (by Facilitator)



First the bad news  weather again was the winner in NorCal, almost a full week of rain and terrible conditions yielded no shoot. Our last NorCal shoot was last July  thanks to deer season and rain.



The good news  no problems for the SoCal shoot, though weather forecasts for the transit between NorCal and our SoCal venue scared off two potential travelers/shooters. We started out expecting eight shooters and turned up with three. Two shooters turned out to be spectators  communications problem - and helpers with the steel. [Thank you much!]. And one of our new regulars, Sasha, had an equipment failure at 10 PM on Saturday  but he still came out to lend a hand  much appreciated! Oh so what happened?



Shooting at 2080 yards, a first-time URSA shooter, Darrel, traveled over from Phoenix (5 hour drive) to show us how its done  qualified, won the event, qualified for the inaugural URSA 3000 Yard Challenge, and. in the process. shot an achievement target, in this case, 6 hits in 10 consecutive shots. But he was the second shooter of the day to qualify for the 3K and shoot an achievement target. Would you believe, Facilitator? Tis true! [All the praise goes to the Lord!] Annon01 traveled for eight hours from NorCal and came in as Runner-Up  he was already qualified for the 3K (last November) and has three achievement target to his credit from NorCal.



The weather was, as expected, quite chilly. Not as expected, it was windy from minute one. Note the one pic from the shoot (posted in the URSA Gallery)  wind flags running horizontal. No pic of the Runner-Up  pic shy.



Did a lot with a little today. The 3K should be real interesting.

