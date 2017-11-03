For reaching way out there! Am seeking a powder a bit different than RL-50 for use in Improved 375 CT cartridge.



Problem is 30" barrel is too short for RL-50 when 395 Monos are HBN'd. Can't regain HBN velocity loss. 50-BMG doesn't work.



Anyone tried VV 24N41 in the larger 375s?



Or should I be satisfied with 3125 FPS +/- 2 w/a bc better than 0.8 for stretching ELR?

