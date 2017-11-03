For reaching way out there!

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)
03-11-2017, 11:01 PM
royinidaho
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Blackfoot, Idaho
Posts: 8,866
Am seeking a powder a bit different than RL-50 for use in Improved 375 CT cartridge.
Problem is 30" barrel is too short for RL-50 when 395 Monos are HBN'd. Can't regain HBN velocity loss. 50-BMG doesn't work.
Anyone tried VV 24N41 in the larger 375s?
Or should I be satisfied with 3125 FPS +/- 2 w/a bc better than 0.8 for stretching ELR?
I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!
