Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

For reaching way out there!
03-11-2017, 11:01 PM
For reaching way out there!
Am seeking a powder a bit different than RL-50 for use in Improved 375 CT cartridge.

Problem is 30" barrel is too short for RL-50 when 395 Monos are HBN'd. Can't regain HBN velocity loss. 50-BMG doesn't work.

Anyone tried VV 24N41 in the larger 375s?

Or should I be satisfied with 3125 FPS +/- 2 w/a bc better than 0.8 for stretching ELR?
I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!
