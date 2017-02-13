Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)

Progression of ELR Community
02-13-2017, 10:24 AM
Progression of ELR Community
Hello,

With the "finally" progression of the ELR community and industry...

How long do you think it will be before we start seeing more ELR shooters diving off into some of the more advanced systems in regards to ballistic software, firing solution advancements, wind monitoring lasers, portable lidar systems, portable fixed head doppler systems, etc etc. ALL these "tools" are already available but not "mainstream" in terms of utilization yet

I personally see companies like TPI, ITL, Denel, Rheinmetal, etc becoming a few of the "go to" companies for ELR support equipment over Kestrel, Vectronix, FFS, etc

02-13-2017, 10:25 AM
Re: Progression of ELR Community
Not long.
02-13-2017, 01:40 PM
Re: Progression of ELR Community
I think you'll see shooters start splitting into classes like any other shooting sport, you'll have the entry or stock type class and you'll have the high roller unlimited class. Personally what I'm looking for from ELR is using enough tech to supplement shooting skills not replace as many skills as possible though I understand that side.
