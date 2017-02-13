Progression of ELR Community



With the "finally" progression of the ELR community and industry...



How long do you think it will be before we start seeing more ELR shooters diving off into some of the more advanced systems in regards to ballistic software, firing solution advancements, wind monitoring lasers, portable lidar systems, portable fixed head doppler systems, etc etc. ALL these "tools" are already available but not "mainstream" in terms of utilization yet



I personally see companies like TPI, ITL, Denel, Rheinmetal, etc becoming a few of the "go to" companies for ELR support equipment over Kestrel, Vectronix, FFS, etc



