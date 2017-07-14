Observations and advice on the effects of wind in coulees and valleys I'm wondering about everyone's observations of doping wind in:

1- across a coulee with wind blowing down the coulee. (I've found it acts like a funnel and have begun adding 15% wind hold to what my kestrel is recording.) what are other people's observations?



2- shooting length wise with the coulee and the effects of wind blowing across the coulee. (I know it can swirl as it comes over the hill and descends into the depression, but am wondering if anyone has advice on how to gauge it accurately for a 1st round hit.



Hopefully what I'm describing makes sense

Thanks