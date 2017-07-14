Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

Observations and advice on the effects of wind in coulees and valleys
07-14-2017
Observations and advice on the effects of wind in coulees and valleys
I'm wondering about everyone's observations of doping wind in:
1- across a coulee with wind blowing down the coulee. (I've found it acts like a funnel and have begun adding 15% wind hold to what my kestrel is recording.) what are other people's observations?

2- shooting length wise with the coulee and the effects of wind blowing across the coulee. (I know it can swirl as it comes over the hill and descends into the depression, but am wondering if anyone has advice on how to gauge it accurately for a 1st round hit.

Hopefully what I'm describing makes sense
Thanks
07-14-2017
Re: Observations and advice on the effects of wind in coulees and valleys
Hello,

I typically visualize wind over terrain as "water". If you visualize what water flowing over the terrain would be acting like and doing then you can "visualize" the wind better...well at least I can by using that method.

For a more detailed read of what you are talking about, I would point you here...

https://www.diva-portal.org/smash/ge...FULLTEXT02.pdf
http://www.iawe.org/Proceedings/7APCWE/T2D_5.pdf


THEIS
Do not let someone else's desires set your limits
07-14-2017
Re: Observations and advice on the effects of wind in coulees and valleys
In for the same information.
The memory's of the hunt and fresh meat on the table combined with the beauty of Gods creation. Keeps many a man from being a vegetarian. --- DLG
07-14-2017
Re: Observations and advice on the effects of wind in coulees and valleys
Tagging in
