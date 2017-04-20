Milk jug @ 1536yards



Tuesday I was off and set out to try 1500 yards, the best I could do was 1536 and still have line of sight to my target... JBM called for 49.5u. The wind was blowing but was steady enough that I would be able to deal with it. I maxed my viper HS-T out with 47u and held a strong 2 on the reticle, and started with 3.5L for the wind..I sent the first one and saw dust. Seeing the miss I felt better about being able to connect.. I dialed more and sent another.. and repeat that 3 more times, on the 5th shot I saw the splash was center of target but low just off plate.. I felt that was me pulling the shot before I was settled on the hold over, I take me time on the 6th and sent it, getting back on target to see what looked like a hit. I pack up and take the long drive down to the target to see an empty jug hanging... the bullet hit the bottom on the jug but was center mass of my point of aim...







Savage110FCP 300wm

Vortex HS-T 6-24x50

208amax .015" jump 76.0h1000



I have to give credit to to this forum and the many hours I've spend reading ...�� Short back story, shooting 208amax at 2950 I started to work verrifying my drop card, and to work on my first round hit ratio.. I have connected at 440,580,817,1033,1130 and 1230.. I have a good load for the Berger 215 and 1300yards in my energy limit. And I know I'm playing with the 208s right now the Bergers shoot as good, I'm only shooting the hornadys because I can get them Locally. Shooting anything past 1300yards is just for fun, to say I done it...Tuesday I was off and set out to try 1500 yards, the best I could do was 1536 and still have line of sight to my target... JBM called for 49.5u. The wind was blowing but was steady enough that I would be able to deal with it. I maxed my viper HS-T out with 47u and held a strong 2 on the reticle, and started with 3.5L for the wind..I sent the first one and saw dust. Seeing the miss I felt better about being able to connect.. I dialed more and sent another.. and repeat that 3 more times, on the 5th shot I saw the splash was center of target but low just off plate.. I felt that was me pulling the shot before I was settled on the hold over, I take me time on the 6th and sent it, getting back on target to see what looked like a hit. I pack up and take the long drive down to the target to see an empty jug hanging... the bullet hit the bottom on the jug but was center mass of my point of aim...Savage110FCP 300wmVortex HS-T 6-24x50208amax .015" jump 76.0h1000I have to give credit to to this forum and the many hours I've spend reading ...��