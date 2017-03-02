Re: mass produced or custom 338 lm????? Over the counter rifles can be a crap shoot and if you need warranty work you've got to rely on the company's acceptance, turn around time, and their promise to do quality work on any repairs. I'm OK with using a factory action (Remington, Savage, ...) and a good gunsmith to build a good rifle on that foundation. But that's about it. I'm partial to McMillan stocks and Bartlein barrels. Had very good luck with those combinations.

You've already got your eye on an extraordinarly high quality action (you've got nice taste - expensive, but nice) so if you're willing to put that much into an action I'd say take on the whole enchilada and build what you truly want.

Just remember that long range competence only comes after excellence in short and medium range shooting. IMO, starting at long range isn't the best way to enter the sport.





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.