Reply

mass produced or custom 338 lm?????
  #1  
Unread 02-03-2017, 06:10 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 8
mass produced or custom 338 lm?????
I'm am by far not a rich man. But I do like the finer things in life and I'm prepared to wait if need be. I'm extremely interested in learning to shoot long and extreme long range. the question is do I buy a mass produced rifle like a rem 700 or savage 110 fcp or wait save the money and build a custom. I was looking to go with a surgeon xl1581 action with a cadex or ai stock and still not to sure on the barrel. I'm a guy that's a "buy 1 and done" kinda guy. but is it worth 5k+ to build a 338 or just buy a 1500$ rifle.
its pretty much going to be a target rifle and seeing just how far I'm capable of shooting and pushing myself and rifle to its limits. I have a friend who shoots long range and will teach me to shoot. what do you think I should do.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 07:33 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: North Central Valley California
    Posts: 2,169
    Re: mass produced or custom 338 lm?????
    Over the counter rifles can be a crap shoot and if you need warranty work you've got to rely on the company's acceptance, turn around time, and their promise to do quality work on any repairs. I'm OK with using a factory action (Remington, Savage, ...) and a good gunsmith to build a good rifle on that foundation. But that's about it. I'm partial to McMillan stocks and Bartlein barrels. Had very good luck with those combinations.
    You've already got your eye on an extraordinarly high quality action (you've got nice taste - expensive, but nice) so if you're willing to put that much into an action I'd say take on the whole enchilada and build what you truly want.
    Just remember that long range competence only comes after excellence in short and medium range shooting. IMO, starting at long range isn't the best way to enter the sport.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 09:40 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,350
    Re: mass produced or custom 338 lm?????
    I picked up a Savage Model 112 magnum target 338 Lapua.
    It's the only rifle in a factory configuration that I saw, that would give me the best possible chance of good accuracy at the 1200-1500$ price range.
    It has a heavy 26" barrel with the Savage target trigger and a very stiff, solid single shot action. And it was a good choice. It's shooting hex coated 300 grain hybrids at 1/2 Moa. I am working on some 285 ELDs to see how they do.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 11:47 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2005
    Location: corpus christi,tx
    Posts: 881
    Re: mass produced or custom 338 lm?????
    Buy a savage and shoot it more than likely it will shoot great. Every savage i have shoots great down the road put a new barrel on it and your done.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 02-04-2017, 12:32 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: North Central Valley California
    Posts: 2,169
    Re: mass produced or custom 338 lm?????
    OK, looks like it's gonna be required that we post a factory recommendation.
    It shoots straight as a string, functions smooth as glass .... check this out - you'll find one in this group that will make your mouth water:

    All rifles | Tikka

    Nothing against Savage, but I like these better.
    Reply With Quote
