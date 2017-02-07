Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

AND the KO2M "Controversy" Begins
Unread 07-02-2017, 03:46 PM
AND the KO2M "Controversy" Begins
Hello,

Well as we all know the 2017 KO2M is done and over but it appears the "Controversy" is just beginning......

BUT before we get into that...looks like the 50BMGs put on a showing in the top 10 AND top 5..with a factory Steyr 50BMG shooter taking 3rd place, a factory Barrett M99 in 416B taking 2nd, another 50BMG shooter taking 5th place with a 375CT shooter taking 1st and a 375LM shooter taking 4th.

From the KO2M facebook page there appears to be more than 1 person raising the "Controversy" flag, with a few others "liking" their reviews.

Feel free to click link to read their comments and watch their videos posted to back their side.....BUT we all know there are 3 sides to every story so we will have to see what other sides say....

https://www.facebook.com/pg/King-of-...24585/reviews/

I hope the KO2M organization can get this settled quickly because all the organizers and competitors put a lot of time into making the event a great one. Controversy as early as the 3rd year is not good for the ELR community.

THEIS
Do not let someone else's desires set your limits
Unread 07-02-2017, 05:20 PM
Re: AND the KO2M "Controversy" Begins
Hopefully it's just growing pains.
Unread 07-02-2017, 07:10 PM
Re: AND the KO2M "Controversy" Begins
The 5th place 50 cal shooter made his own 900+ grain bullets out of Brass round stock as well.



Cheers
oneshot.onehit
Unread 07-02-2017, 07:23 PM
Re: AND the KO2M "Controversy" Begins
Unfortunately, any time you mix competition and prize money, this is often the result. Hopefully it's just a case of sour grapes and it works itself out. Or, if they're legitimate complaints, the powers to be take notice and make changes to enforce the rules.

Coming from a race car background I hate rules as much as anyone but without, enforceable rules, costs go crazy and before you know it only those who have the ability to spend as much as they want will show up and that isn't good for anyone, but like I said, they have to be enforceable rules because if a rule isn't or can't be enforced, there is no point in having it.
Unread 07-02-2017, 10:25 PM
Re: AND the KO2M "Controversy" Begins
Sad to say it was more then sour grapes, but this is not my cat fight.


Cheers
oneshot.onehit
