AND the KO2M "Controversy" Begins



Well as we all know the 2017 KO2M is done and over but it appears the "Controversy" is just beginning......



BUT before we get into that...looks like the 50BMGs put on a showing in the top 10 AND top 5..with a factory Steyr 50BMG shooter taking 3rd place, a factory Barrett M99 in 416B taking 2nd, another 50BMG shooter taking 5th place with a 375CT shooter taking 1st and a 375LM shooter taking 4th.



From the KO2M facebook page there appears to be more than 1 person raising the "Controversy" flag, with a few others "liking" their reviews.



Feel free to click link to read their comments and watch their videos posted to back their side.....BUT we all know there are 3 sides to every story so we will have to see what other sides say....



https://www.facebook.com/pg/King-of-...24585/reviews/



I hope the KO2M organization can get this settled quickly because all the organizers and competitors put a lot of time into making the event a great one. Controversy as early as the 3rd year is not good for the ELR community.



