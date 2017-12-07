Hornady Custom 375 CT Dies Hornady Custom 375 CT Dies



Hill Country Rifles recently posted, on their blog, that Hornady is now making 375 CT dies. I contacted Hornady and found out that is correct...BUT not what folks were (I suspect) hoping. They built 10 sets for Hill Country, which Hill Country says are basically spoken for (current and prior rifle builds). But all is not lost. Hornady's Ben Syring, in a follow up message, advised,



"These dies have been designed on fired cases from Hill Country Rifles as well as their chamber reamer specs. We can do the same for you in our custom department. We will require a chamber reamer drawing and 3 fired and/or parent cases to be used for die design. Cost will vary depending on the size of the die. An 1 ½-12 die set will be $625.00 plus shipping and handling. Our current lead time runs 8-10 weeks. Pease dont hesitate to give me a shout with any questions or for more ordering information. 800-338-3220"

ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPA

webmaster@elr-resources.com

www.elr-resources.com

Not a commercial business.

ELR - anything shorter is point blank.



Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) Facilitator

webmaster@unlimitedrange.org

www.unlimitedrange.org

Not a commercial business.

URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!



Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA __________________ELR Researcher, Endowment Member NRA and Life Member CRPANot a commercial business.ELR - anything shorter is point blank.Unlimited Range Shooters Association (URSA) FacilitatorNot a commercial business.URSA - competition starts at 2000 yards!Endowment Member NRA & Life Member CRPA