Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR
03-20-2017, 10:37 AM
Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR
We all know BC and SD but it seems like sometimes we loose track of CD, Coefficient of Drag. In our world it is rolled into BC in our firing solutions. I think it's still very important.

Various machined mono metal projectiles are on the market are providing very high BC and they are very very nice.

However, they lack Sectional Density/Coefficient Drag profile as a result of being made from lighter materials and having more total surface area.

GS Custom
Hammer
Cutting Edge

Seem to be leading the battle at the moment.

I have a large number of Hammer's to test but these are hunters.
I have some Cutting Edge. Mostly MTH for testing.

I've been shooting Barnes 50 Cal Bore rider Long Range. My DTC likes them but I have not stretched them out yet. The published BC seems high. I have not found the Litz G7 numbers.

So that is background for the discussion.

Where do we go from here. "Conventional" small meplat long/heavy for caliber projectiles are making progress. I see some limitations. Specifically the pressure wave ahead of the projectile during barrel time. It seems impossible to break certain velocities.

I'll get the ball rolling.

THEIS has shown us the tubular projectile concept. Even the dimensional ratios were included. Although the paper was specific to high velocity light weight, I am more interested in high velocity heavy weight.

Where do you thing advances in projectile will go for ELR?
Fred Seaman
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
03-20-2017, 12:45 PM
Re: Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR
Hello,

I have some engineers reviewing the tubular projectile experiment as we speak..I think I may "rebirth" that project if from the engineering side the dimensional ratios can be worked down to smaller diameter projectiles. A "heavy" for size tubular projectile made from tungsten, tungsten moly or tungsten copper at about 385gr launched from case similar to the x90MEN might be a step forward.

But in the meantime..I think high density alloy projectiles encased in polymer "shell" is the very near future in terms of strictly projectiles. For example the attached pic is 220gr .308 diameter projectiles with the "size footprint" of a 180gr .308 projectile. Projectiles are being designed "heavy" for caliber to bump up the BC and such BUT they are getting soooo long that they can be hard to stabilize. Which in turn has everyone looking for bigger case capacity to mask the bullet design flaw with MV band aide.
Heavier weight + Smaller projectile "footprint" = Immediate advancement.

THEIS
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR-img-20170223-wa0003.jpg  
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
03-20-2017, 02:59 PM
Re: Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR
Hello,

Here is a different "Tubular" projectile design that functions with sabot instead of "pusher" as the .65 caliber functioned with.

THEIS
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR-tubular.jpg  
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
