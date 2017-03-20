Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR We all know BC and SD but it seems like sometimes we loose track of CD, Coefficient of Drag. In our world it is rolled into BC in our firing solutions. I think it's still very important.



Various machined mono metal projectiles are on the market are providing very high BC and they are very very nice.



However, they lack Sectional Density/Coefficient Drag profile as a result of being made from lighter materials and having more total surface area.



GS Custom

Hammer

Cutting Edge



Seem to be leading the battle at the moment.



I have a large number of Hammer's to test but these are hunters.

I have some Cutting Edge. Mostly MTH for testing.



I've been shooting Barnes 50 Cal Bore rider Long Range. My DTC likes them but I have not stretched them out yet. The published BC seems high. I have not found the Litz G7 numbers.



So that is background for the discussion.



Where do we go from here. "Conventional" small meplat long/heavy for caliber projectiles are making progress. I see some limitations. Specifically the pressure wave ahead of the projectile during barrel time. It seems impossible to break certain velocities.



I'll get the ball rolling.



THEIS has shown us the tubular projectile concept. Even the dimensional ratios were included. Although the paper was specific to high velocity light weight, I am more interested in high velocity heavy weight.



