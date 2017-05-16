"High" pressure vs "Standard" pressure Page 1 of 2 1 2 > View First Unread Search this Thread Display Modes 1 05-16-2017, 10:23 AM THEIS Silver Member Join Date: Dec 2016 Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria, Posts: 266 "High" pressure vs "Standard" pressure Hello,



So I have been talking with brass manufacturers for past couple weeks in regards to the ELR world and the upcoming wildcat chase lol.



And this question came up from RUAG......



Why do you all just not push "current" cartridges past their "limits" by ramping pressure up to get the additional MV? Is it case design you all worried about? Is it action design you all are worried about?



For example from the past...

We all know that the 408 case from Bertram was and has been tested to 80k but yet it "operates" at around 63k.

We also all know the original 408 cartridge was substantially faster than the cartridge that was released and used today. And we know that was from action design and not the brass.



So the question of pushing "current" cartridges AND some of the "wildcat" ones past what we normally utilize as pressure baseline comes back to light.....

What is our reasoning for letting pressure dictate what we do going forward....case design or action design or combination of both???



Thanks,

THEIS





Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done.... __________________Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done.... 2 05-16-2017, 10:46 AM RockyMtnMT Official LRH Sponsor Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: Montana Posts: 2,896 Re: "High" pressure vs "Standard" pressure So are you saying "use a heavier action instead of trying to develop a new cartridge"?



Seems reasonable to me.



Steve



Quote: THEIS Originally Posted by Hello,



So I have been talking with brass manufacturers for past couple weeks in regards to the ELR world and the upcoming wildcat chase lol.



And this question came up from RUAG......



Why do you all just not push "current" cartridges past their limits by ramping pressure up to get the additional MV? Is it case design you all worried about? Is it action design you all are worried about?



For example from the past...

We all know that the 408 case from Bertram was and has been tested to 80k but yet it "operates" at around 63k.

We also all know the original 408 cartridge was substantially faster than the cartridge that was released and used today. And we know that was from action design and not the brass.



So the question of pushing "current" cartridges AND some of the "wildcat" ones past what we normally utilize as pressure baseline comes back to light.....

What is our reasoning for letting pressure dictate what we do going forward....case design or action design or combination of both???



Thanks,

THEIS



First SAMMI sets the pressure normally based on the age of the round and the materials used. (A good example would be the 45/70. IT was designed for black powder and so were the original rifles

so when you buy Ammo for it, It is the lower pressure loading for use in the still available trap dore rifles because of its design.



Lots of modern rifle cartridges were designed for pressures less than 60,000 psi. the most recent cartridge designs have bump it up to 65,000 PSI. That is near the design capabilities of the modern rifle designs plus a 50% safety factor. also the cartridge cases are also near there maximum capabilities.



If you exceed this pressure you may get away with it but the actions will suffer and have a shorter usable life, your brass will most likely not have very good life and is more prone to failure early on.

one of the more common problems with overloads, the actions begin to increase the head space from bolt set back and at some point has to be re set.



Once I owned and shot matches with an "Overloaded cartridge and brass life was two firings at best and sometimes once. once "I" figured out that all I had to do was go to a cartridge with more case capacity, the problem went away and equipment and components lasted much longer and with little or no ware on the action. Plus an increase in velocity.



All of My wildcats are designed around a pressure of 63,000 psi and velocity is not a problem amd greatly exceeds other cartridges in the same bullet diameter and weight. all it takes is more case capacity and a few inches of longer barrel to burn the powder.



When loading "High Pressure loads" everything becomes critical and mistakes or deviation from the norm can sneak up on you and cause problems.



The simple solution is rather THAN load above SAMMI pressures use a bigger cartridge that can hold more slower burning powder and can exceed velocities without all the potential problems. so don't expect a .223 to be competitive in performance with 22/250.



Just my opinion



Quote: THEIS Originally Posted by

So the question of pushing "current" cartridges AND some of the "wildcat" ones past what we normally utilize as pressure baseline comes back to light.....

What is our reasoning for letting pressure dictate what we do going forward....case design or action design or combination of both???



Thanks,

THEIS

IMO, liability on the part of companies and straight up lack of necessity or economy on the part of most everyone else.



Companies have lawyers that think like this: "We've got this cartridge specification and it'll technically fit in guns that can't take the forces it can generate if someone were stupid enough to put a properly chambered barrel into an insufficiently strong action with injury or death resulting. Also, people are too stupid to regard warning labels as having useful information. So, guys, no. You can't release this cartridge with that specification. Reduce the pressures to normal levels that any modern <action type> gun could tolerate and then you can release it." Whatever argument is made by the proponents/designers about performance and intent is then moot.



From the me side, I do exactly the thing they suggest but it's plain ol' dangerous if you don't know what you're doing and when to not press your luck any further. Besides that, it just adds wear and tear.



All that aside, there's the one answer that rules them all:



Combined, they serve notice of excessive pressures, to those shooters paying attention. Either the primer or primer pocket will typically fail before the action ruptures, or the bolt lugs shear.



Steel case heads screwed onto brass cartridges was one method to end run the weak link of brass case heads. But that fad came and went - gone. Probably due to inflated costs or for safety considerations. I don't want the first indication of excessive pressure to be the bolt thrown into my skull.



Another detriment of running higher pressures would be increased throat erosion and reduced barrel life.



Perhaps the greatest impediment to any commercial effort to ramp up operating pressures another 20,000psi would be the inability to obtain liability insurance, the high cost of attorneys fees, and ultimately - bankruptcy.



Steve



Yes and No

I am just opening discussion as to what others in the ELR community think in regards to "high" pressures vs "standard" pressures..specifically to the big magnum ELR cartridges; including some of the wildcats talked about on this forum.



I am saying "maybe" we haven't pushed the big bore magnums to their limits yet...For example...instead of increasing case and projectile size by going to this wildcat or that wildcat; why not put a smaller footprint, but heavier projectile into CT case and ramp up pressures the case was designed for. Now I completely understand that it would have to be done in better designed (not just bigger size) action than what the CT was built around.



Quote: J E Custom Originally Posted by The simple solution is rather THAN load above SAMMI pressures use a bigger cartridge that can hold more slower burning powder and can exceed velocities without all the potential problems. so don't expect a .223 to be competitive in performance with 22/250.

Just my opinion

J E CUSTOM



The first sentence in your quote is EXACTLY the "problem" we in the ELR community are facing right now.....with going the bigger case and bigger projectile combination route; we have basically maxed "standard" pressures with pretty much the slowest propellants already.

So if the case was designed to operate at higher pressures AND the action was built for higher pressures...that would solve lots of issues IMO.



Quote: BallisticsGuy Originally Posted by From the me side, I do exactly the thing they suggest but it's plain ol' dangerous if you don't know what you're doing and when to not press your luck any further. Besides that, it just adds wear and tear.

You are correct in regards to the lawyers and such, but there are ways around that too....maybe not feasible for the individual civilian that makes a wildcat cartridge but the commercial entities have the means.



"Wear&Tear" is such a double edged sword of the ELR world..heck..of any genre shooting world. BUT with everyone wanting to push limits further and further; there comes a time where we have to chose power and velocity over efficiency. You do not have a Keith Black built hemi based on MPG. And the "consumables" of the ELR world---barrel and brass is easy to replace. As long as I have power and velocity that is accurate, reliable and repeatable....I can settle with less efficiency in order to get to where we have not been.



Quote: phorwath Originally Posted by Perhaps the greatest impediment to any commercial effort to ramp up operating pressures another 20,000psi would be the inability to obtain liability insurance, the high cost of attorneys fees, and ultimately - bankruptcy.

Maybe, BUT look how long the 408CT and 375CT were out in the liability cursed world before they were CIP "accepted" and such. Yet there were no issues with insurance, attorneys and such from them.



Thanks for the early and quick discussions guys..I look forward to more.



No deep pocket will go there - they stand to lose way too much $.



