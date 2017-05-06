Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)

Great Article on Calculating Yaw of Repose & Spin Drift
06-05-2017, 10:48 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 291
Great Article on Calculating Yaw of Repose & Spin Drift
Hello,

From the brilliant minds of James Boatright and Gus Ruiz.

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/...Drift_FULL.pdf

And this is why I keep saying that going heavier and bigger diameter projectiles is not the direction the ELR world should be going. We should be going to better designed projectiles that can increase our projectile weight but not increase projectile diameter and/or length. A faster BUT "heavy" for caliber 338 projectile has better attributes than a "heavy" for caliber 375, 416, 420, etc etc.

SPEED and Projectile design is the KEY..barrels are meant to be replaced
You don't have a Keith Black Hemi built worrying about replacing tires lol

Thanks,
THEIS



Do not let someone else's desires set your limits
