CZ USA 550 Magnum HET 338 Lapua

I recently picked up a CZ HET in 338 Lapua. Looking to see if anyone out there has any experience with one of these rifles. Bullets/loads/ect. I will be using it for mostly target shooting, but I would also like to put together a good load for elk and bear.
I don't have the 550 but I will tell you that of all the CZ's I have Had ALL of them shot as well as any Custom Rifle.................I'm a Varmint Hunter and have a 17 Hornet, 17 Remington, and the 221 FB..........ALL shoot under .5 Plus the added bonus of an excellent Trigger that is very user friendly.