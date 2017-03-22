Re: CZ USA 550 Magnum HET 338 Lapua I don't have the 550 but I will tell you that of all the CZ's I have Had ALL of them shot as well as any Custom Rifle.................I'm a Varmint Hunter and have a 17 Hornet, 17 Remington, and the 221 FB..........ALL shoot under .5 Plus the added bonus of an excellent Trigger that is very user friendly.