Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)
Reload this Page CZ USA 550 Magnum HET 338 Lapua
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

Reply

CZ USA 550 Magnum HET 338 Lapua
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-22-2017, 03:19 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 7
CZ USA 550 Magnum HET 338 Lapua
I recently picked up a CZ HET in 338 Lapua. Looking to see if anyone out there has any experience with one of these rifles. Bullets/loads/ect. I will be using it for mostly target shooting, but I would also like to put together a good load for elk and bear.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-22-2017, 03:53 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 46
Re: CZ USA 550 Magnum HET 338 Lapua
I don't have the 550 but I will tell you that of all the CZ's I have Had ALL of them shot as well as any Custom Rifle.................I'm a Varmint Hunter and have a 17 Hornet, 17 Remington, and the 221 FB..........ALL shoot under .5 Plus the added bonus of an excellent Trigger that is very user friendly.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Let's talk about 2 mile cartridges | - »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC