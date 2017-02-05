|
05-02-2017, 08:48 PM
|
|
Silver Member
|
|
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 240
|
Current "Wildcat" Quest
Hello,
As we all know there are several different "wildcats" being worked on in regards specifically for "2 Mile" shooting.
Soooo what is everyone's take on which is more important........MV or BC??
THEIS
__________________
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....