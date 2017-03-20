Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR)
Reload this Page Chassis for ELR Build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Extreme Long Range Hunting & Shooting (ELR) Over 1,000 Yds.

Reply

Chassis for ELR Build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Search this Thread Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-20-2017, 09:13 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 3
Chassis for ELR Build
I am embarking on my first rifle build using a chassis. I will be honest...I am green when it comes to them and am looking for insight. What will give me the repeatability and reliability needed for an ELR rifle 1500-2000+? I've been intrigued by the Masterpiece Arms, Mega Arms, MDT, Cadex, and XLR platforms. I'm sure there are better and many more options, but these are just a few I have looked at. What are you thoughts on them and others? and most importantly...WHY?
Thanks!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-20-2017, 09:25 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 166
Re: Chassis for ELR Build
Hello,

First decision in regards to deciding on a chassis system is to determine what receiver you are going to utilize, because not all the chassis mfg make chassis to fit every receiver choice.

What receiver are you going to use?

THEIS
__________________


Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-20-2017, 10:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 3
Re: Chassis for ELR Build
I've narrowed it down between the Defiance Deviant Tactical or Hunter so I should be fine with any system that accepts Rem 700 or Defiance actions.

I suppose it is also important, and probably obvious, to note that I am not looking for a chassis with a full length rail system since I plan on using the rail supplied with the action.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Let's talk about 2 mile cartridges | Highest BC, Highest SD, Lowest CD projectiles for ELR »
Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:10 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC