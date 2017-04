.408 Info Hello All;

I am looking for a solid load with temperature stable powder for my .408.

I am currently using RL 25 @ 127.5 gr. I am constantly achieving 1 MOA groups @ 200 so all good but constancy at different temperatures for comp. shoots is a concern. I am considering RL 26 but not sure where to start. The data states that 26 burns slower than 25 with better velocities (Current Velocities are 2960 to 2966 fps) Help??

Thanks all