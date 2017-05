375 Terminator











375 Terminator testing is now full on! 375-427 gr. bullets from Cutting Edge Bullets and Bertram brass. I just +P cut the chambering today and expect that we will be over 3200 with the 377's and near 3200 with the 400's. Looking hard at the MAX LAZER version in 375 gr. as I think this bullet will do it all as a competition and hunting bullet both. I'll try to keep everyone up to date. When testing is complete I will start contacting people on the waiting list for these.

