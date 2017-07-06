.223 to a Mile? Short while back I read the artical by Jerry Teo re shooting a mile with a .223 . The cost of shooting especially in the UK isn't cheap so when someone mentions using smaller bullets to shoot further instead of the bigger ones I tend to take note.



The artical is a few years old now but was hoping I could posisbly get some help with the following



I have a Remi 700 in .223 26" barrel with 1 in 9 twist. Most accurate rifle in the box . Shoots sub MOA at anything to 300 Yards using 55, 69 & 77 Grn Sierras, when I've shot 600 I hav'nt been disapointed either . Don't need a mile at this stage but was wondering if anybody could help out at all ( preferably without any major changes ) to get me to 1000?



One of the most interesting things mentioned in his artical ( apart from not busting the bank to build the rifle ) was the part about the bullet going subsonic and that its not as bad as possibly most people thought. I use 'Quick load initially to get the basic info then JMB Balistics to plot a drop chart, only round that I could see that would make the trip ( based on original, keeping supersonic) was a Hornady Amax 75 Grn, but I can't them to shoot.



I'm fairly new to all this so applogies if my approach seems some what 'Odd', however any help would be apprecaited



Chaz