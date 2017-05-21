1278 yard range day with the Specialty Pistols



I was too cheap and lazy to check my 100 yard zero so I just lobbed a shot off to the rock face at 1278 yards to see where I'd hit. I'm actually a little surprised by how close I was! The aiming point is a small white spot (about 5") just to the right of the impacts from shots 2-4.

YouTube (Short URL)

I'm shooting the 304gr (I called them 303 in the video by mistake) Hammer Hunters at 2745 fps from the 20" barrel. I use a G7 BC of .388 and had to adjust 38.25 MOA from a 100 yard (I think ) zero. This particular bullet shoots as well as the 300gr OTM ever has out of this gun. I never actually worked up a load for them; I just stuck a bullet on top of a moderate (for this size case) charge of H 50BMG and seated it .005" off the lands. I haven't seen any reason to mess with it!



I broke out the 284 Winchester Striker too. I don't really like to shoot this one off of a bench because I get a lot of vertical "bounce" from the bipod and you can see that in one of the shots. There just wasn't a good spot to shoot prone where I was at.

YouTube (Short URL) I haven't drug the 338 SnipeTac pistol out since last fall before the snow settled in and I was finally able to get up to my long range shooting spot yesterday. This gun only comes out when I know I'll get to shoot past 1000 yards in a spot where I can set up my bench. This isn't exactly a gun that you'd shoot off of a bipod!I was too cheap and lazy to check my 100 yard zero so I just lobbed a shot off to the rock face at 1278 yards to see where I'd hit. I'm actually a little surprised by how close I was! The aiming point is a small white spot (about 5") just to the right of the impacts from shots 2-4.I'm shooting the 304gr (I called them 303 in the video by mistake) Hammer Hunters at 2745 fps from the 20" barrel. I use a G7 BC of .388 and had to adjust 38.25 MOA from a 100 yard (I think) zero. This particular bullet shoots as well as the 300gr OTM ever has out of this gun. I never actually worked up a load for them; I just stuck a bullet on top of a moderate (for this size case) charge of H 50BMG and seated it .005" off the lands. I haven't seen any reason to mess with it!I broke out the 284 Winchester Striker too. I don't really like to shoot this one off of a bench because I get a lot of vertical "bounce" from the bipod and you can see that in one of the shots. There just wasn't a good spot to shoot prone where I was at.Next trip out I'll move to the 1500 yard spot.