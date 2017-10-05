120 moa rail This is for someone looking for a solid base not a adjustable





I wanted to let people know who might be interested in shooting 2-3000 what my set up is and my come ups and maybe it might help them with figuring all of this stuff out.. When I was researching on how much moa to increase my current 40 moa , I could not find and info...so I took a slightly calculated guess at a 120 moa rail with BAT Machine made for me.



My set up is custom 338 LM on a BAT model M 28" barrel shooting 300 Bergers at 2795 fps, night force Atacr SFP with a 40 moa rail. With this set up I could get to 2500 yds with 93 moa and holding 18



I installed the 120 minute rail, set up a 4x8 sheet of plywood with a POA sticker at the bottom and shot 2 rounds.....took a measurement with a tape measure from POA to POI and got 49"' multiplied that by 1.047 per moa and got 51.3 minutes. I use applied ballistic app....checked out my old data with a 100 yds zero and 51.3 moa gave me a new zero at 1550 yds with a usable 132 moa in my scope. I then ranged 1550 on my steel plate fired...impact....





So now on to my final results



2640yds ---94.25 moa

3100yds--- 154 moa...using all 132 and holding 22



Temp 46

Wind zero

Elevation 1445



Now since I have a SFP scope I coild dial down from 25 to 12.5 and now have 40 moa for hold instead of 20