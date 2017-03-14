When the Hunter becomes the Hunted(Wolf tricks)



Just like Elk/Moose/Deer calling is how to bring in Wolves



I have been calling Wolves for over 30 years



They are very territorial and if there is a new Wolf in town they want to challenge



so by howling in their area they will come..... some times a scout or pack



if your calling other animals they will come some times



if you distress call using your Elk/Moose/Deer they will come



if you find fresh tracks wait a bit be very quite check your wind (if too windy not good)



then call and wait most times they come in quite



other times it takes till the next day (black n truck pics)



when they are challenging you just like Elk ..move back leaving partner



then a howl/distress combination is deadly



if they know your human as in get your scent .. the game is usually over



just remember when calling/distress calling you could get other predators



also this is not for the weak of heart and it could be a dangerous game



most times I call its too teach but some times its time too thin pack



last pic is the 5x7 WT from one of the posted I did



When the Hunter (Wolves) become the Hunted



if you want to do your part in your WMU



Food for Thought



David

