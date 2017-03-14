Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


When the Hunter becomes the Hunted(Wolf tricks)
Unread 03-14-2017, 01:00 AM
When the Hunter becomes the Hunted(Wolf tricks)
When the Hunter becomes the Hunted(Wolf tricks)

Just like Elk/Moose/Deer calling is how to bring in Wolves

I have been calling Wolves for over 30 years

They are very territorial and if there is a new Wolf in town they want to challenge

so by howling in their area they will come..... some times a scout or pack

if your calling other animals they will come some times

if you distress call using your Elk/Moose/Deer they will come

if you find fresh tracks wait a bit be very quite check your wind (if too windy not good)

then call and wait most times they come in quite

other times it takes till the next day (black n truck pics)

when they are challenging you just like Elk ..move back leaving partner

then a howl/distress combination is deadly

if they know your human as in get your scent .. the game is usually over

just remember when calling/distress calling you could get other predators

also this is not for the weak of heart and it could be a dangerous game

most times I call its too teach but some times its time too thin pack

last pic is the 5x7 WT from one of the posted I did

When the Hunter (Wolves) become the Hunted

if you want to do your part in your WMU

Food for Thought

David
Unread 03-14-2017, 03:22 AM
Re: When the Hunter becomes the Hunted(Wolf tricks)
Very Nice! It seems you've worked off the rough edges.
