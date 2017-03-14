When the Hunter becomes the Hunted(Wolf tricks)
Just like Elk/Moose/Deer calling is how to bring in Wolves
I have been calling Wolves for over 30 years
They are very territorial and if there is a new Wolf in town they want to challenge
so by howling in their area they will come..... some times a scout or pack
if your calling other animals they will come some times
if you distress call using your Elk/Moose/Deer they will come
if you find fresh tracks wait a bit be very quite check your wind (if too windy not good)
then call and wait most times they come in quite
other times it takes till the next day (black n truck pics)
when they are challenging you just like Elk ..move back leaving partner
then a howl/distress combination is deadly
if they know your human as in get your scent .. the game is usually over
just remember when calling/distress calling you could get other predators
also this is not for the weak of heart and it could be a dangerous game
most times I call its too teach but some times its time too thin pack
last pic is the 5x7 WT from one of the posted I did
When the Hunter (Wolves) become the Hunted
if you want to do your part in your WMU
Food for Thought
David
