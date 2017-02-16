Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Payback's a b**** (pictures)
  #1  
Unread 02-16-2017, 02:09 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2007
Posts: 217
Payback's a b**** (pictures)
Dropped her out of a pack of six, right where she was standing.
Payback's a b**** (pictures)-image.jpg  
  #2  
Unread 02-16-2017, 02:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2007
Posts: 217
Re: Payback's a b**** (pictures)
Not sure why these pictures are upside down.
Payback's a b**** (pictures)-image.jpg  
  #3  
Unread 02-16-2017, 02:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2007
Posts: 217
Re: Payback's a b**** (pictures)
Anyone know how to fix these pictures?
Payback's a b**** (pictures)-image.jpg  
