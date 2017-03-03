Court rules Wyoming wolves off Endangered Species List Court rules Wyoming wolves be taken off Endangered Species List | FOX31 Denver



Court rules Wyoming wolves be taken off Endangered Species List

POSTED 4:31 PM, MARCH 3, 2017, BY WEB STAFF

FACEBOOK TWITTER GOOGLE LINKEDIN PINTEREST EMAIL

(Photo: ThinkStock)

(Photo: ThinkStock)

MISSOULA, Mont.  On Friday, The Washington DC Court of Appeals issued a ruling in favor of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, State of Wyoming, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and others regarding the delisting of wolves from the Endangered Species List in Wyoming.



Its great news. Its especially great news for the state of Wyoming, said David Allen, RMEF president and CEO. States should have the ability to manage all wildlife within their borders. This is a great day for the fundamental issue of state-based management of wildlife.



Opponents challenged the 2012 FWS determination that wolves are no longer endangered in Wyoming based on three main arguments: insufficient genetic connectivity, wolves have not inhabited a significant portion of their former range, and Wyomings wolf management plan was not a sufficient regulatory mechanism to protect wolves.



A DC Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a District Court ruling that put wolves back on the Endangered Species List.



The Appeals Court ruled that Wyomings management plan will maintain the minimum number of wolves within the state.



This effectively means that Wyoming wolves should be delisted. Court rules Wyoming wolves be taken off Endangered Species ListPOSTED 4:31 PM, MARCH 3, 2017, BY WEB STAFFFACEBOOK TWITTER GOOGLE LINKEDIN PINTEREST EMAIL(Photo: ThinkStock)(Photo: ThinkStock)MISSOULA, Mont.  On Friday, The Washington DC Court of Appeals issued a ruling in favor of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, State of Wyoming, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and others regarding the delisting of wolves from the Endangered Species List in Wyoming.Its great news. Its especially great news for the state of Wyoming, said David Allen, RMEF president and CEO. States should have the ability to manage all wildlife within their borders. This is a great day for the fundamental issue of state-based management of wildlife.Opponents challenged the 2012 FWS determination that wolves are no longer endangered in Wyoming based on three main arguments: insufficient genetic connectivity, wolves have not inhabited a significant portion of their former range, and Wyomings wolf management plan was not a sufficient regulatory mechanism to protect wolves.A DC Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a District Court ruling that put wolves back on the Endangered Species List.The Appeals Court ruled that Wyomings management plan will maintain the minimum number of wolves within the state.This effectively means that Wyoming wolves should be delisted.

__________________