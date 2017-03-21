Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


What Barrel?
Unread 03-21-2017, 07:01 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 5
What Barrel?
Hi i´m getting my AR15(5,56Nato) Rebarreled, and i´m not sure what barrel to use, should be a 18" Rifle one. Rifle will be used to shoot crows, geese, and varmint.
Planing to use 68 /69 gr HPBT Ammo
Got 3 Barrels that may be ok but not too sure which one to use
1.18" 223 Wylde Match Rifle-Length Barrel : RAINIER ARMS AR-15/M16 223 WYLDE MATCH BARRELS | Brownells
2.AR-15/M16 18" 5.56 Mk12 Barrel SS 1/2-28 : DPMS AR-15/M16 5.56 MK12 BARREL | Brownells
3.18" Rifle SPR Barrel : WHITE OAK ARMAMENT AR-15/M16 223 WYLDE MATCH BARRELS | Brownells

also i´m not to sure if a 1-7 or 1-8 Twist will be the better choice my old barrel was able to hold 5moa on 100yrds thats the reason it gets thrown out.
Best regards
