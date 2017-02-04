Re: Try a free float or new upper? Quote: Rifleman513 Originally Posted by I bought a Stag model 3 about 5 years ago during the ar buying craze after the election. There wasn't much selection at the time so it wasn't the ideal ar I was looking for. Long story short I wanted to use it for varmints and coyotes. I put a bipod on it and if you cant it right or left the group size opens up to about 2.5" and the poi shifts. If a gun doesn't shoot well I don't have much interest in it so I've shot about 150 rds through it and it sat in the safe for about the last 4 years.



So would I be better off trying to put a free float handguard on it and see if that helps or just buy a new varmint upper that may offer better accuracy?



Do you want to remain a 5.56, or are you interested in other calibers? For example, you said varmint hunting. The 6.5 Grendel is an awesome varmint round.



Here's my parts recommendation... Warning, it won't be cheap, but accuracy rarely is.



5.56 barrel - https://www.rainierarms.com/rainier-...ck-creek-blank



Gas block (Melonite .750 diameter) - https://www.rainierarms.com/rainier-...file-gas-block



Gas Tube (Mid-Length) - https://www.rainierarms.com/gas-tube-9636



Gas Tube Roll Pin - https://www.rainierarms.com/gas-tube-roll-pin



Handuard (12" model) - https://www.rainierarms.com/seekins-...od-rail-system



Bipod adapter - https://www.rainierarms.com/odin-key...ter-mount-rail



Your total should be - $466.94 + shipping



