Try a free float or new upper?
  #1  
Unread 04-02-2017, 01:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 144
Try a free float or new upper?
I bought a Stag model 3 about 5 years ago during the ar buying craze after the election. There wasn't much selection at the time so it wasn't the ideal ar I was looking for. Long story short I wanted to use it for varmints and coyotes. I put a bipod on it and if you cant it right or left the group size opens up to about 2.5" and the poi shifts. If a gun doesn't shoot well I don't have much interest in it so I've shot about 150 rds through it and it sat in the safe for about the last 4 years.

So would I be better off trying to put a free float handguard on it and see if that helps or just buy a new varmint upper that may offer better accuracy?
  #2  
Unread 04-02-2017, 01:42 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,773
Re: Try a free float or new upper?
Originally Posted by Rifleman513 View Post
I bought a Stag model 3 about 5 years ago during the ar buying craze after the election. There wasn't much selection at the time so it wasn't the ideal ar I was looking for. Long story short I wanted to use it for varmints and coyotes. I put a bipod on it and if you cant it right or left the group size opens up to about 2.5" and the poi shifts. If a gun doesn't shoot well I don't have much interest in it so I've shot about 150 rds through it and it sat in the safe for about the last 4 years.

So would I be better off trying to put a free float handguard on it and see if that helps or just buy a new varmint upper that may offer better accuracy?
I would just snatch that whole barrel/gas/handguard assembly off, and rebuild your upper with a new high-quality barrel, gas block, and (free-floating) handguard.

Do you want to remain a 5.56, or are you interested in other calibers? For example, you said varmint hunting. The 6.5 Grendel is an awesome varmint round.

Here's my parts recommendation... Warning, it won't be cheap, but accuracy rarely is.

5.56 barrel - https://www.rainierarms.com/rainier-...ck-creek-blank

Gas block (Melonite .750 diameter) - https://www.rainierarms.com/rainier-...file-gas-block

Gas Tube (Mid-Length) - https://www.rainierarms.com/gas-tube-9636

Gas Tube Roll Pin - https://www.rainierarms.com/gas-tube-roll-pin

Handuard (12" model) - https://www.rainierarms.com/seekins-...od-rail-system

Bipod adapter - https://www.rainierarms.com/odin-key...ter-mount-rail

Your total should be - $466.94 + shipping

Not bad for a complete upper overhaul with top-tier quality parts.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
  #3  
Unread 04-02-2017, 03:45 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Jackson Hole, WY
Posts: 330
Re: Try a free float or new upper?
AR's are cheap right now...I'd buy a new upper and use the old one as a blaster with a red dot or something. You could always sell the old upper or wait until an election year and it would be more valuable. White Oak Armory has great accuracy at a good price.
