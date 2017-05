Troy .308 Rifle

I'm in the market for an AR10 platform in .308 with a 16inch barrel and around $1500. Ive been shopping around and everything I've seen and handle has either been out of my price range or I didn't like it. Until I handle a Troy .308 rifle/ M10A1. I really like it but I cant find any reviews or opinions on it. What do you guys think? Is there anything else I should look at?