Re: should i buy ar15 in 458socom? If you are allowed [by law] to buy different caliber uppers for the AR15, then I would go that route, because uppers are not registered, so you could build 4-5 different "rifles" using the same lower. Such as 5.56/223, 7.62x39, .300 Blackout (which was designed to shoot subsonic & suppressed), and 6.5 Grendel.



But if you are wanting it strictly for hunting, the AR10 .308 would be a better choice. But I would definitely not choose DPMS, Armalite, or Bushmaster (personal opinion). If you have ANY other brand options to choose from, I would go with whatever the other options are. LWRC REPR (expensive, but worth the money), Rainier Arms, Noveske, etc... There are many excellent brands out there. But I'm not sure what's available to you in your country. If you can get one, and have the cash, the LWRC REPR would be the best of the best.

