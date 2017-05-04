Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Unread 04-05-2017, 02:15 PM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 30
should i buy ar15 in 458socom?
i live in finland, our belowed sweden banned all military inspired guns, in finland at the moment they arr grumpy if you want to buy anything other than a gun thats looks like a classic hunting rifle, with that said this is maby one of the last years we can buy ar platform rifles.

the gun is locally made the lower is a ar15 a2
asking price is 2000

at the moment i habe a smith wesson 15-22 love it
it fits my bodytype good.

should i go with the ar15 (458 is the only caliber for elk hunting in that platform i can get components for)
love that is can easy be subsonic

or should i step up to ar10 dpms in 308?
at the moment i have a fal but its length of pul dies not fit me
and the weight is terrible.

other option would be valmet hunter in 308
or possible a saiga in 308.

308 is the most practical caliber for hunting in finland
but many moves to 6.5mm calibers now
Unread 04-05-2017, 02:48 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,806
Re: should i buy ar15 in 458socom?
If you are allowed [by law] to buy different caliber uppers for the AR15, then I would go that route, because uppers are not registered, so you could build 4-5 different "rifles" using the same lower. Such as 5.56/223, 7.62x39, .300 Blackout (which was designed to shoot subsonic & suppressed), and 6.5 Grendel.

But if you are wanting it strictly for hunting, the AR10 .308 would be a better choice. But I would definitely not choose DPMS, Armalite, or Bushmaster (personal opinion). If you have ANY other brand options to choose from, I would go with whatever the other options are. LWRC REPR (expensive, but worth the money), Rainier Arms, Noveske, etc... There are many excellent brands out there. But I'm not sure what's available to you in your country. If you can get one, and have the cash, the LWRC REPR would be the best of the best.
Unread 04-05-2017, 03:04 PM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 30
Re: should i buy ar15 in 458socom?
registred part in finland is barrel with chamber, and the reciver if i buy any of those parts i need a permit/license

as for plinking i use 22lr

only ar10 i can get is ruger dpms and hk (proces from 2300-5000€€)

i need something for elk hunting, maby a custom upper in 6.5lapua for birds wouöd be nice but 308 uoper for ar15
would be a dream, seens some on youtube but nothing someone would build over here, a 300 blackout would be nice
buy the 458socom would fill that need to.
ads for 300blackout the brass cost same as 458
308brass i have a biatload of.

223 isnt used that much here
222 used to be popular but are now often converted to 6.5swe
or 300 blackout
and i dont se a use for 223 or 222 maby birdhunting
but my 308 fmj can do the same

also 7.62x39 would not fill any need that my 308 could not do.
but i love the ar platform over the ak (saiga 12 feels half built)
we have a boatload of valmet hunter in 222 308 3006

afraid thay the ar10 would again feel as big as my fal
and the ar15 has so much options
Unread 04-05-2017, 04:16 PM
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,806
Re: should i buy ar15 in 458socom?
If I had to choose between those AR10's, give me the H&K all day everyday.
Unread 04-05-2017, 04:18 PM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 30
Re: should i buy ar15 in 458socom?
hk is. north of 3000 so not really in my range
