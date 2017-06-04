Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



s&w mp10 vs dpms g2 light hunter? or ar15
  #1  
Unread 04-06-2017, 02:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 33
s&w mp10 vs dpms g2 light hunter? or ar15
after reading thinking and alot of more reading

sw and dpms are the only one in finland that i can get at a good price and sig but its to heavy

im maby more into a 308 ar than a 458 socom

also i would have my fal as a backup
but my fal wich i think is idiotproof is to heavy.

a new ar in 308 isnt that much bigger than the ar15
and not that heavy maby 500-600grams more?

but what can you tell me about it?

its for hunting and nothing else
elk deere and maby some birds.



with that said i will probably aleays have 2-3 guns in that caliber.

and after alot of plinking my mp 15-22 fits me like a glow.


at the moment i only use 22lr 308 338lm and 12gauge
cali ers are fun but to stock up on many takes time and abig chunk of money.

not i trested in 223 or 222.

subsonic would be fun, 458 would fill both my needs for elk and subsonic on smaller game,
but again 308 i have a boatload of

and its used as the most around here
  #2  
Unread 04-06-2017, 03:37 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,809
Re: s&w mp10 vs dpms g2 light hunter? or ar15
I'm serious when I say this, I would buy literally anything other than a DPMS if it were my money. As much as I don't like Bushmaster, they're still better rifles than a DPMS. I have seen tons of DPMS rifles with all sorts of problems from accuracy issues, mechanical issues, excessive parts wear issues, to gas system issues. I just do no like or trust them and their lack of quality.

Some people buy one and never have a single issue, but that has been the rarer instance that I have seen.

I would go with the S&W.

Also, not sure if you can reload over there, but if you can, and you can find a powder called Trail Boss that's made by Hodgdon, you can make your own subsonic .308 Win loads. I just made some for a buddy of mine that doesn't reload.
  #3  
Unread 04-06-2017, 04:13 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: finland - vasa
Posts: 33
Re: s&w mp10 vs dpms g2 light hunter? or ar15
Quote:
Originally Posted by MudRunner2005 View Post
I'm serious when I say this, I would buy literally anything other than a DPMS if it were my money. As much as I don't like Bushmaster, they're still better rifles than a DPMS. I have seen tons of DPMS rifles with all sorts of problems from accuracy issues, mechanical issues, excessive parts wear issues, to gas system issues. I just do no like or trust them and their lack of quality.

Some people buy one and never have a single issue, but that has been the rarer instance that I have seen.

I would go with the S&W.

Also, not sure if you can reload over there, but if you can, and you can find a powder called Trail Boss that's made by Hodgdon, you can make your own subsonic .308 Win loads. I just made some for a buddy of mine that doesn't reload.
we can reload but as far as it goes with 30cal i dont se any use for it do to the light bullet in 30 cal and big case of 308.
feels like trying to destroy the idea behind the catridge.

its abit hard ti get anuthing else than vv powders.
its possible but way to expensive.

i like that dpms really out alot of work in their g2.
looking at youtube and it looks good but also heard the hirror stories. another way to go is our valmet hunter in 308

its a scaled up valmet 7.62x39

the hunter is called valmet petra o er here (petra is a old word for deer in the finnis language)
calibers 222 223 308 3006

valmet is probably the best ak ever made, buy dont really like the ak got abit if bad taste after saiga 12.


ind i prefer ar platform over ak.

ar fits my small bodytype.
