Re: s&w mp10 vs dpms g2 light hunter? or ar15 Quote: MudRunner2005 Originally Posted by I'm serious when I say this, I would buy literally anything other than a DPMS if it were my money. As much as I don't like Bushmaster, they're still better rifles than a DPMS. I have seen tons of DPMS rifles with all sorts of problems from accuracy issues, mechanical issues, excessive parts wear issues, to gas system issues. I just do no like or trust them and their lack of quality.



Some people buy one and never have a single issue, but that has been the rarer instance that I have seen.



I would go with the S&W.



Also, not sure if you can reload over there, but if you can, and you can find a powder called Trail Boss that's made by Hodgdon, you can make your own subsonic .308 Win loads. I just made some for a buddy of mine that doesn't reload.

feels like trying to destroy the idea behind the catridge.



its abit hard ti get anuthing else than vv powders.

its possible but way to expensive.



i like that dpms really out alot of work in their g2.

looking at youtube and it looks good but also heard the hirror stories. another way to go is our valmet hunter in 308



its a scaled up valmet 7.62x39



the hunter is called valmet petra o er here (petra is a old word for deer in the finnis language)

calibers 222 223 308 3006



valmet is probably the best ak ever made, buy dont really like the ak got abit if bad taste after saiga 12.





ind i prefer ar platform over ak.



